Neo Lithium appoints director

April 7, 2021   Maryam Farag


Neo Lithium Corp. appointed Tang Honghui as an independent Director of the company.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Tang Honghui from CATL and believe that he will add considerable value as the Company transitions into full development of the 3Q Project. Mr. Tang brings a wealth of knowledge in the lithium battery industry,” said Constantine Karayannopoulos, Board Chairman, Neo Lithium.

Honghui was appointed to the Board of Neo Lithium as the nominee of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL).

“This is an exciting opportunity for me and CATL to get involved in a world-class lithium brine project. I am looking forward to working with this experienced team to develop the full potential of the 3Q Project,” said Honghui.

