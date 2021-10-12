Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada announces Len Marks and Associate of the Year awards

October 12, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) has dedicated this year’s Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award to the entire Canadian pharmacy sector, and to present Denis Langlois, Vice-President of Corporate Sales at Auro Pharma, with the Distinguished Associate of the Year Award.

“Our annual awards celebrate the tremendous dedication of the community pharmacy sector and recognize pharmacy’s role as an advocate for convenient, accessible healthcare in Canada,” said Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. “We are steadily unlocking pharmacy’s potential as a healthcare partner, and Canadians see that pharmacy’s door is open as a trusted public health and primary care provider within their communities.”

These awards were presented at Neighbourhood Pharmacies’ Virtual Pharmacy EXPO.

“On behalf of Neighbourhood Pharmacies’ Board of Directors, I’m honoured to recognize both Denis Langlois and the entire Canadian pharmacy sector for their exceptional contributions,” said Rita Winn, Board Chair, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. “These awards call attention to the unique potential and innovation the pharmacy sector delivers in all areas of our healthcare system and highlights why pharmacy and pharmacy teams are relied upon as a partner to government, healthcare providers and patients.”