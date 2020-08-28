PLANT

National Steel snares contract to build 1,150 CN Rail grain cars

Railway operator says the deal brings to $1 billion the amount it plans to invest in Ontario.

August 28, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
Manufacturing
Canadian National Railway
CN
manufacturing
Nation Steel
rail cars

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. has awarded a contract for 1,150 grain cars to National Steel Car Ltd. in Hamilton.

The railroad operator says the deal brings to $1 billion the amount it plans to invest in Ontario by the end of 2022, including $250 million to build a proposed logistics hub in Milton.

The order for the high-efficiency hopper cars comes amid a year of record grain movement at both CN and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

The surging statistics are thanks largely to grain held over from last year following a late harvest as well as insatiable global demand for bread and pasta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CN said earlier this month it hauled more than 30 million tonnes of grain in 2019-20, a seven-per-cent increase from the previous year.

CP moved 10 per cent more grain, at 29.5 million tonnes.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
CP Rail moves record 2.8M tonnes of grain in April after strong Q1
Grain handling group says CP Rail offloading some blame for transport ills
National Steel Car to build 700 potash railcars
Grain industry facing ‘dire situation’ as backlog of grain shipments grow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*