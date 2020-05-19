Motif Labs commences cannabis operations at its Ontario facility

AYLMER, Ont. — Health Canada have granted Motif Labs Ltd. a standard cannabis processing licence for its 12,500 square-foot plant in Alymer, Ont.

The cannabis and hemp processor will operate as a contract manufacturing hub, partnering with cultivators, as well as third-party brands, to create a range of concentrate-based products.

The company said it is seeing “significant demand” for bulk oils and vaporizers.

The plant will be capable of processing more than 200,000 kilograms of biomass annually.

By the end of the year, Motif expects to employ 30 to 40 people at its site.

The company plans to expand into other product categories including water soluble oils and cannabinoid isolates (99% purity).