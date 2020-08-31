Most Ontarians fear a second wave of COVID-19

TORONTO — Most Ontarians (84%) remain concerned about the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, primarily driven by worry of other people not following the proper distancing rules as businesses and schools reopen.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) survey indicates respondents are worried people are becoming too relaxed too quickly (83%), about coming in contact with people who are not taking the proper precautions (78%), and that others are not following physical distancing guidelines (84%).

Additionally, 79% fear the possibility of the province going back into lockdown if a second wave hits Ontario, and 85% are concerned that a second wave will “put us back where we started.”

This data comes from the second of three polls Pollara Strategic Insights is conducting on behalf of CMHA Ontario. The first poll, released in May, showed a majority of Ontarians believe the province is headed for a mental health crisis.

A third survey in the coming months will measure perceptions of loosening restrictions and the province’s reopening.

Pollara’s online research of 1,002 Ontario adults was conducted from July 23 to Aug. 2. Margin of error is ± 3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario is a not-for-profit that focuses on mental health.