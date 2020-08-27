Most industrial enterprises to use edge computing by 2022
Multi-access edge computing market to reach US$7.23 billion by 2024.
August 27, 2020 by PLANT STAFF
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A Frost & Sullivan’s analysis finds that edge computing is a foundational technology for industrial enterprise. It offers shorter latencies, robust security, responsive data collection, and lower costs.
The US research firm predicts that approximately 90% of industrial enterprises will apply edge computing by 2022, presenting growth opportunities for MEC market participants, including:
- Solutions and services to meet the requirements for connected and autonomous cars.
- End-to-end solutions from system integrators that would be a significant value addition for enterprises because 5G requires specific skillsets.
- A combination of 5G and the new specialized hardware-based mobile edge compute technologies to meet streaming media needs now and in the future.
- Partnering with cloud providers and companies with abilities related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision to design solutions for autonomous cars, drone delivery, and others applications.
- Developments that use 5G and MEC, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which can also be applied to games.
