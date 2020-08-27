PLANT

Most industrial enterprises to use edge computing by 2022

Multi-access edge computing market to reach US$7.23 billion by 2024.

August 27, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


General

90% of Industrial Enterprises will Utilize Edge Computing by 2022, Finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A Frost & Sullivan’s analysis finds that edge computing is a foundational technology for industrial enterprise. It offers shorter latencies, robust security, responsive data collection, and lower costs.

The US research firm predicts that approximately 90% of industrial enterprises will apply edge computing by 2022, presenting growth opportunities for MEC market participants, including:

  • Solutions and services to meet the requirements for connected and autonomous cars.
  • End-to-end solutions from system integrators that would be a significant value addition for enterprises because 5G requires specific skillsets.
  • A combination of 5G and the new specialized hardware-based mobile edge compute technologies to meet streaming media needs now and in the future.
  • Partnering with cloud providers and companies with abilities related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision to design solutions for autonomous cars, drone delivery, and others applications.
  • Developments that use 5G and MEC, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which can also be applied to games.
Print this page

Related Stories
Data analytics tops in deployment priorities for enterprises: Frost & Sullivan
IBM says business analytics, cloud computing focus to net $40B by 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*