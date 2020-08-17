More electric vehicle charging stations available at Parks Canada places

GATINEAU, Que. — On Aug. 14, the Government of Canada announced that 28 of the most popular Parks Canada places now have Tesla donated electric vehicle charging stations available for visitors to use.

“With the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at more and more Parks Canada places across the country, the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to choose our amazing national parks, national marine conservation areas, national historic sites, or national urban park for their next travel destination, all while reducing emissions, discovering nature, and connecting with history,” said Jonathan Wilkinson,

minister of environment and climate change and minister responsible for Parks Canada, in a prepared statement.

In May 2019, the Government of Canada committed to having charging station infrastructure at or near ‎25 of the most popular Parks Canada places across the country by 2021 and would double the number of destinations offering this service by 2025.

To date, 172 electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in 14 national parks, 12 national historic sites, one national marine conservation area and in Rouge National Urban Park.