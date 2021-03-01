Mitsubishi Power wins 2020 Global Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award, based on its recent analysis on best digital practitioners in the global power generation industry.

Mitsubishi Power’s artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things and powered digital solutions portfolio (TOMONI) digitally upgrades thermal power plants through its asset and plant-specific management software applications.

“TOMONI was created in collaboration with Mitsubishi Power’s customers and industry partners to address thermal power plant operators’ growing demand to enable power system flexibility and reliability. Rather than relying solely on statistics and mathematical models, TOMONI employs a multi-model approach that combines Big Data, statistics, and physics, along with top-notch operations and maintenance services,” said Vasanth Krishnan, Senior Energy Consultant, Frost & Sullivan. “Overall, the offering represents Mitsubishi Power’s pioneering and path-breaking approach to pivoting customers from traditional operations and maintenance strategies towards more automation and autonomy.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.