Mitacs, tech partners work on 5G development program; providing interns

MONTREAL — Non-profit research and training organization Mitacs is working to connect 400 interns with several projects under the ENCQOR 5G network, a public-private partnership between the governments of Canada, Quebec and Ontario, and tech firms Ciena, Ericsson, Thales, IBM Canada and CGI.

Mitacs says the ENCQOR 5G network is aiming to advance the always-on internet connection required to support 5G initiatives such as smart cities, e-health, e-education, autonomous vehicles and on-demand entertainment.

Interns from various Ontario and Quebec academic institutions are being contracted to work on the various projects, with a large percentage going on to secure full-time employment, according to Mitacs.

For example, Mitacs says it is supporting Ciena’s Self-Optimizing Fabric research ecosystem — the first Ciena research program to launch under the ENCQOR 5G network — by enabling the company to work with 20 Mitacs Masters and PhD-level researchers from Canada, the U.S. and international locations for the next three years.

“In the extremely competitive 5G landscape, it’s crucial that we tap into the best researchers and develop young talent in strategic areas,” Benoit Pelletier, Ciena’s director of Business Development and head of ENCQOR 5G, said in a statement. “Mitacs puts us in touch with highly qualified individuals who match the research profile we’re looking for.”