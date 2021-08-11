Plant.ca

Mircom Group moves head office to Pointe Claire

August 11, 2021   Maryam Farag

Mircom Technologies Ltd. announced that they will move their head office on Sept. 2, from their current location in Quebec, to west of Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, located at: 334 Rue Avro, Pointe Claire, QCH9R 5W5, Canada. 

This 77,000-square-feet facility will house certain design, engineering, manufacturing, sales, service and administrative functions.

Mircom maintains its corporate head office and existing production facility in Vaughan, Toronto, Ont. and a network of satellite offices across Canada, the U.S. and several global markets.

