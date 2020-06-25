Minds Labs expands its global AI service presence in Toronto

TORONTO — Artificial intelligence service provider Minds Lab has expanded its global presence to Toronto.

The South Korean AI service company that provides engines, platforms and services based on core AI algorithms has R&D offices in California and New Jersey plans to make Toronto its new headquarters for global growth.

Major projects in Korea include AI Platform, maum.ai, AI Contact Center, AI Smart Factory, and AI English Education, Minds Lab.

The company said it’s expanding to Toronto because of the city’s reputation in the field of artificial intelligence and to collaborate with top industry talent.

“Toronto has an abundant source of untapped resources and probably some of the most brilliant individuals who have yet to be discovered,” said Taejoon Yoo, CEO, Minds Lab. “I admire the diversity of Toronto and the support and connectivity of the local businesses here. We really hope to make a big splash in Toronto with our working motto: ‘Your success is our business.’”

Minds Lab plans to hire local talent for its development team and build the company’s presence through its work with clients and collaborating on specialized projects with partners in the Toronto Region.

Minds Lab helped with Korea’s response to COVID-19, including the development of an open-source dataset to visualize COVID-19 patient information and routine tracking. Its VoiceBot helped manage growing patient call volumes by giving remote COVID-19 symptom assessments, and answering questions based on the most searched trends.

The company said it’s bringing its expertise to Toronto to assist in the regional economic recovery during and post-pandemic.