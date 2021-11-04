November 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

Microsoft announced the availability of the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing preview.

The Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing starts with a modular framework so manufacturers can innovate as they go. This modular solution activates both end-to-end cloud services like supply chain visibility or edge services for securely connecting factory devices or deploying core production and supply chain execution capabilities for mission critical factories and warehouse locations.

“The Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing is designed to give manufacturers the flexibility to adopt the capabilities they need to address their most pressing business needs, be it building more agile factories, creating more resilient supply chains, empowering the hybrid workforce to engage customers in new ways, or unlocking innovation and delivering new services.”

Johnson & Johnson is working with Microsoft on its digital manufacturing transformation with tools like Microsoft Azure, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing capabilities.

The company aims to drive cloud and other digital capabilities to enable business innovation, improve agility, reduce cost of ownership and improve disaster recovery. Johnson & Johnson seeks to shape the future of healthcare through technology.

The cloud connects experiences across the end-to-end product and service lifecycle, including capabilities like asset productivity, learning and knowledge management, always-on-service, supply chain visibility amongst others.

Partners extending Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing core capabilities include: