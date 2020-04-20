Micron Waste diversifying with COVID Technologies acquisition

VANCOUVER — Micron Waste Technologies Inc. is in the letter of intent phase of the acquisition of a Canadian manufacturer of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

COVID Technologies Inc. makes N95 respirators, three-ply surgical masks and protective garments, as well as providing sterilization services from a 5,078 square-foot plant in Delta, BC.

The manufacturer is capable of producing key pieces rapidly powered by ultrasonic manufacturing technology, with additional products in planning stages as licenses are acquired.

Micron, a tech company that has designed onsite treatment systems for converting organic waste into water, operates an Innovation Centre in the same city. The company said it’s diversifying its business by adding COVID Technologies as an additional business unit.

Manufacturing PPE products will extend beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to provide protection from biological hazards, pathogens and superbugs.

Beginning with 3-ply surgical masks and N95 respirators, COVID will support the immediate needs of the global medical community as the situation with COVID-19 progresses.

“The COVID virus has turned the world upside down and getting personal protective equipment to the right people has become difficult as countries are prohibiting exports and retaining manufactured personal protective equipment for their own use,” said Kal Malhi, chairman of Micron Waste. “I believe that personal protective equipment is here to stay and the demand for it will last long after the COVID virus is under control.”