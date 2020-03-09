Microart expands its Markham electronics manufacturing operations

MARKHAM, Ont. — Microart Services Inc., an electronics manufacturing services provider, has expanded its operations with a new building in Markham, Ont.

The 20,000 square-foot space will support the company’s 42,000 square-foot main facility, also in Markham, as the company experiences rapid growth – 15% over three years.

“We are extremely excited to expand yet again right in my own hometown,” said Mark Wood, Microart’s CEO.

Microart employs 280 people across two shifts assembling circuit boards, now at the two locations. The new building will offer mechanical assembly, finished goods kanban, direct order fulfilment, repair and refurbishment and customer specific warehousing services.

It has nine surface mount lines, three high-speed SMT lines and three X-ray machines at the main Markham location.

“This is a natural but progressive move to expand capacity, service offerings and to show our customers that we are driven to get to ‘yes’ and to ‘figure it out’ on their behalf,” said executive vice-president Charles Tonna

Operations are to be at volume before the end of April.