Metals and mining sector helps boost Toronto market

Strength in the metals and mining sector helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher at late-morning, while U.S. stock markets sank lower on the first trading day of the year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.52 points at 17,506.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 496.05 points at 30,110.43. The S&P 500 index was down 52.66 points at 3,703.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 161.46 points at 12,726.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.43 cents US compared with 78.54 cents US on Dec. 31.

The February crude oil contract was down US$1.01 at US$47.51 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$48.40 at US$1,943.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.56 a pound.