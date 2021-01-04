PLANT

Metals and mining sector helps boost Toronto market

U.S. stock markets down

January 4, 2021   by The Canadian Press, Toronto


General
mining

Strength in the metals and mining sector helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher at late-morning, while U.S. stock markets sank lower on the first trading day of the year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.52 points at 17,506.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 496.05 points at 30,110.43. The S&P 500 index was down 52.66 points at 3,703.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 161.46 points at 12,726.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.43 cents US compared with 78.54 cents US on Dec. 31.

The February crude oil contract was down US$1.01 at US$47.51 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$48.40 at US$1,943.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.56 a pound.

Print this page

Related Stories
Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision helps utilities and telecom sectors
Canadian dollar hits 80 cent US mark, continuing recent climb
Loonie dips below 71 cents US for first time since 2003
Bombardier to be dropped from S&P/TSX composite index

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*