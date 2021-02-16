Merchants Fleet to be BrightDrop’s First Fleet Management Customer

Merchants Fleet announced it will further electrify its portfolio with BrightDrop, offering electric first-to-last-mile products and software services.

Merchants is working with BrightDrop to procure 12,600 BrightDrop EV600s; an electric light commercial vehicle. The EV600 is powered by the Ultium battery system and combines zero-emissions driving with many safety features.

“We are proud to be the first fleet management company to work with BrightDrop, the innovative and vital new solution from GM,” said Brendan P. Keegan, CEO, Merchants Fleet. “Merchants Fleet is fully committed to the future of electrification, and working to add BrightDrop EV600s to our clients’ fleets is an exciting part of our broader strategy.”

Merchants Fleet expects BrightDrop EV600s to enter its clients’ fleets starting in early 2023.

“Merchants Fleet’s move to add such a large number of BrightDrop EV600s to their portfolio signals their strong commitment to accelerate the electric fleet movement, and their belief that BrightDrop solutions will help them and their clients achieve a greener and more efficient future.” said Travis Katz, President and CEO, BrightDrop.

Merchants Fleet aims to have 50 per cent of its mobility fleet portfolio electric by 2025, and 50 per cent of its managed fleet portfolio fully electric by 2030.