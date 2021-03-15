Mercedes-Benz Canada reveals the She’s Mercedes Power Suit project

Mercedes-Benz Canada has partnered with Pink Tartan on the She’s Mercedes Power Suit project.

The collection was launched on International Women’s Day, and was developed in collaboration with three Canadian women: Mitsou Gélinas, Melissa Grelo and Stacey McKenzie, featuring three suits, each reflecting an interpretation of what constitutes a “power suit.”

According to She’s Mercedes, the project explores how every woman “expresses her own power differently and celebrates how personal style can amplify the confidence that shines from within.”

Pink Tartan’s Kimberley Newport-Mimran was selected as the design partner for this collection.

“Using fashion to make women feel confident and strong has always been at the heart of my design ethos,” said Newport-Mimran. “The She’s Mercedes Power Suit Project allowed me to tap into that passion while creating three suits that reflect each of these women’s individual perspectives, power and confidence.”

Fifteen per cent of the proceeds from the suits will go to the Dress for Success Canada Foundation.

“Through this collaboration, we worked with three successful Canadian women who shared their stories of finding self-confidence and their unique perspectives on personal style as a tool to express it,” said Virginie Aubert, Vice-President of Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Canada. “We hope their stories will inspire women across Canada to consider the roots of their own confidence, to explore new ways of expressing themselves, and to take steps to help empower the women in their own lives.”