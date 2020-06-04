Memory, power and AI semiconductors in 5G to hit US$15.03B by 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Growth Opportunities for Memory, Power, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductors in 5G, Forecast to 2025, finds that the 5G AI, memory, and power amplifier (PA) semiconductor market is rapidly transitioning from a nascent stage to a growth stage.

It is strongly driven by exponentially increasing data traffic, technological advancements leading to hardware performance and capability improvements, and the emergence of new use cases. Registering an unprecedented growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74.3%, the market for 5G AI, memory, and PA semiconductors is estimated to garner revenue of US$15.03 billion by 2025 from US$536.9 million in 2019.

“5G is in the early commercialization stage, and a majority of the deployments in the coming years are expected to be in the sub-6 GHz range. Hence, short-term opportunities will be limited to traditional devices, such as smartphones, communication infrastructure, and laptops,” said Prabhu Karunakaran, test & measurement industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, in a prepared statement. “Further, the AI processor market for 5G applications is rapidly growing, specifically in edge devices.”

Karunakaran added: “Memory integrated circuits (ICs) supporting 5G end-user markets will be the highest contributors. Power amplifier IC is estimated to have generated larger revenue due to multiple 5G deployments, with revenue from the infrastructure segment.”

To tap into opportunities created by memory, PA, and AI semiconductors in 5G, Frost & Sullivan has identified key prospects in the: