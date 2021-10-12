Medline Canada opens new Terrebonne distribution hub

October 12, 2021 Maryam Farag

Medline Canada officially opened its new distribution centre in Terrebonne, Quebec, to serve the needs of Quebecers with delivery of critical medical supplies and equipment.

The new facility has 82 employees and covers 138,000 square feet – more than double the 65,000 square feet of Medline’s former Montreal East facility. At present, the centre handles approximately 6,000 different SKUs (stock-keeping units) of medical products.

“The investment by Medline in this new Quebec distribution centre is visible evidence of our commitment to efficiently meeting Quebec’s medical supply needs while also creating jobs and growing in Quebec,” said Ernie Philip, President, Medline Canada. “We are pleased to join and become a proud contributor to the dynamic business community in Terrebonne and support the community’s environmental initiatives while promoting economic growth.”

“We welcome Medline Canada to Terrebonne and thank them for choosing this excellent location for their important medical supply distribution centre,” said Marc-André Plante, Mayor of Terrebonne. “We look forward to watching Medline Canada grow and prosper here in Terrebonne, as they continue in their critical work of providing vital supplies and equipment across the Quebec health care continuum.”

Medline’s growth in Quebec builds on the heritage of medical supply companies Médi-Sélect and Dufort et Lavigne, which were acquired by Medline in 2020 and 2018. The new distribution centre replaces an older Dufort et Lavigne facility in Montreal East.