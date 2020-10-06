Medicom adding new US mask manufacturing plant

MONTREAL — The Medicom Group has expanding at its US mask manufacturing operations with a second factory.

The expansion triples the square footage of its existing United Medical Enterprise facility in Augusta, Ga.

The new plant, also located in the Augusta region, will deploy new state-of-the-art surgical and N95-type mask production equipment with updated technology.

The company, a global manufacturer of preventive and infection control products, including surgical and respiratory masks, said several new machines are already on site and more are due to arrive in the coming weeks.

The additional manufacturing capacity will allow Medicom to increase supply of medical-grade masks and N95-type respirators for the US market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last several months, Medicom has added factories in Singapore, the UK and Canada, as well as a second factory in France, while adding capacity at established factories in France, China and Taiwan.