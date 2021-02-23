McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track Complete

Engineers at Oshawa, Ontario’s Canadian Technical Centre (CTC) can now test on the completed McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track (CTC MATT).

“Canada has become the ideal place for GM to expand its engineering work for the future – and the opening of the CTC McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track will take that work even further,” said Scott Bell, President and Managing Director, GM Canada. “We’re excited for the next big step forward in advanced technology development and testing – right here in Oshawa.”

The track is oval-shape in design, allowing for continuous driving and four lanes with speeds ranging from 60 to100 km/h. CTC MATT will assist with the development and integration of software and hardware for advanced vehicle systems, including vehicle motion embedded controls, advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle systems, infotainment and advanced technology work.