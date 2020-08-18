Maxwell House launches zero waste single-serve coffee pods

TORONTO — Canadian coffee company Maxwell House has introduced 100% compostable coffee pods.

Made from plant-based materials, all pod components and its inner bag are 100% compostable, plus the outer carton is 100% recyclable, leaving zero waste for the consumer, according to the company.

“We recognize the significant concern packaging waste presents and we are working collectively at all levels of our operations to explore alternative solutions,” said Nicole Fischer, head of sustainability, Kraft Heinz Canada, in a prepared statement. “Through ongoing collaboration with packaging experts, organizations and coalitions, Kraft Heinz Canada is working towards a circular economy to ensure real measures are taken to reduce single-use plastics and divert food waste from our landfills, limiting harmful impacts to our environment.”

Accoring to a company statement, the compostable coffee pods are made of 85% coffee grounds with a paper lid, a coffee filter made from cornstarch and a plant-based compostable ring made from over 20% coffee bean husks.

Certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute, this designation verifies that the compostable coffee pod meets global scientific standards for industrial compostability and is formulated to break down in a period of about seven weeks.