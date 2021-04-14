PLANT

Maxco expands production with triple-wall corrugator

April 14, 2021   Maryam Farag


Business Operations
General
Machinery and Equipment Maintenance
Manufacturing
Economy
Facility
growth
manufacturer
manufacturing
US

Photo: BW Papersystems.

BW Papersystems announced Maxco Supply Inc. has installed a 2.5 metre (98-inch), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, California.

The new machine can run triple-wall sheets at more than 275 metres per minute (900 feet per minute ) and double-wall sheets at 335 metres per minute (1,100 feet per minute).

The corrugator has a top speed of 400 metres per minute (1,300 feet per minute). A VortX starch system with the capability of producing 330 gallons of starch every 18 minutes was also installed.

“With the growth in our business, it was clear that we needed to expand and build a new facility,” said Max Flaming, President and CEO, Maxco. “BW Papersystems has provided us with the right machine to reach our future potential.”

Advertisment

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Saskatchewan’s Wall wants to triple exports to Asia by 2020
W2 Energy expands plant space
Saskatchewan’s Wall says he’s calling Mulcair’s bluff
Wall says good Canada-US trade relations require ‘diligence’