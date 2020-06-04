Marketing automation an investment priority for digital solutions: report

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Frost & Sullivan’s Post-pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Marketing Automation Solutions Market forecasts how the marketing automation solutions (MAS) market is expected to perform from 2020 to 2025 under two likely scenarios.

The forecast is under the assumption that the COVID-19 virus will be contained by August 2020 and the global markets will recover by the end of the calendar year. The conservative forecast assumes that virus containment will be dependent on the development and availability of a vaccine, and the recovery period is 18-24 months.

The market is expected to more than double, reaching US$6.21 billion by 2025 from US$2.58 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This is 0.5% less than the pre-COVID-19 projection of 16.2%. The conservative forecast scenario estimates that the MAS market will reach $3.62 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8% (2019-2025), which is a 10.4% decrease compared to the pre-COVID-19 forecast.

“Marketers are adopting MAS to try and make sense of the unlimited amount of online customer data and turn this data into actionable, intelligent leads and lead scoring sales enablement,” said Melody Siefken, research analyst, digital transformation practice at Frost & Sullivan, in a prepared statement. “Additionally, marketers are opting for an omnichannel approach to reach customers from all sides of engagement to create a seamless and consistent customer experience and journey.”

Siefken added: “Despite the COVID-19 crisis, marketing automation is among the top four investment priorities for enterprise digital solutions in 2020 to streamline and automate marketing efforts and to be able to understand the customer journey while optimizing the experience.”

Trends such as the rise of chatbots and increasing use of virtual and online channels to enhance marketing and sales will further drive the MAS market, presenting lucrative prospects for market participants involved in the space. Other opportunities include: