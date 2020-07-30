PLANT

Maple Leaf Foods earns $25.7M in Q2 on higher plant protein sales

The company says its net income amounted to 21 cents per share for the three months ended June 30

July 30, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
Food & Beverage
food and beverage
food processing
Maple Leaf Foods
plant protein
sales

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. earned $25.7 million in its latest quarter on higher revenues led by a 41% gain from its plant protein group.

The company says its net income amounted to 21 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of five cents per share or $6.3 million a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were 35 cents per share, up 6% from 33 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019 as stronger sales were largely offset by COVID-19 costs and strategic investments in plant protein.

Revenues increased 7% to $1.09 billion from $1.02 billion in the prior year.

That included a 5.8% sales growth in meat driven by more hogs processed and higher sales to Asia, and a 41.4% growth in plant protein on higher volumes.

Maple Leaf Foods was expected to report 25 cents per share in adjusted profits on $1.12 billion in revenues.

Print this page

Related Stories
Maple Leaf Foods to invest in bacon plant in Winnipeg
Maple Leaf Foods to buy meatless foods producer for $140M
Maple Leaf to build $310M facility for plant-based protein in Indiana
Maple Leaf’s pandemic costs will add up to $20M to Q2 expenses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*