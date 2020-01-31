Manufacturing’s average November wage up 3.8% year-over-year

OTTAWA — Despite the uncertainty in Canada’s manufacturing universe, average worker wages are ahead of the 2019 average inflation rate of 1.95%.

Statistics Canada’s payroll employment, earnings and hours report for November shows manufacturing employees averaged $1,158 per week. That’s up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Provincially, Ontario and Quebec contributed the most to year-over-year growth in the sector. The increase at the national level was spread across several subsectors, driven by food and transportation equipment manufacturing.

All categories, non-farm, averaged weekly earnings of $1,042, little changed from October. On a year-over-year basis, earnings grew 3.1%, continuing an upward trend observed since March.

In general, changes in weekly earnings are the result of a number of factors, including wage growth; changes in the composition of employment by industry, occupation and level of job experience; and average hours worked per week.

Year-over-year, average weekly earnings grew in eight of the 10 largest industrial sectors (based on employment), led by administrative and support services. There was little change in wholesale trade and construction. Earnings also increased in smaller sectors such as utilities and mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. Declines were recorded in real estate and rental and leasing as well as in forestry, logging and support.

