Manufacturers hiring expectations are lower for Q2: Manpower

TORONTO — Manufacturers of durable and non-durable goods expect to hire in the second quarter but their outlooks are down from the previous quarter and the same period last year, according to the Manpower Group’s global employment outlook survey.

The Canadian results show durable goods companies with a 12% outlook (those hiring minus those reducing staff levels) but down 4% from the first quarter and down 3% for a year ago. Non-durable manufacturers have a 3% outlook, down 13% from the first quarter and down 8% from a year ago.

“Though we can expect rigorous hiring activity in many regions, most Canadian employers are keeping their plans modest, partly due to persistent skills shortages,” said Darlene Minatel, country manager of ManpowerGroup Canada, a global workforce company with offices in Toronto. “The lack of available talent, especially in manufacturing, construction, and the skilled trades, is leading employers to invest more heavily in their current workforce, bridging staff into open roles and redesigning the employee experience to improve retention.”

The survey of over 1,900 employers across 10 industry sectors shows 14% plan to increase their staffing levels in the second quarter, while 3% anticipate cutbacks. Meanwhile, 82% expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 1% are unsure of their hiring intentions.

Quebec has the strongest regional Outlook (17%), a two percentage point decline in comparison with the rpeious quarter. Hiring in Ontario (10%) and Atlantic Canada (9%) will be at a conservative pace while job seekers in Western Canada (5%) should expect a cautious hiring climate.

Click here for a copy of the report.