Manitoba proclaims Manufacturing Week to celebrate sector’s role in economic recovery

The Province of Manitoba has proclaimed the week of March 22-28 Manufacturing Week, in recognition of “the critical role the sector plays as the backbone of the provincial economy.”

Over 62,000 Manitobans work directly in the sector, and approximately a quarter of Manitoba’s labour force is tied to manufacturing when indirect employment is added in.

“Manufacturing is a significant contributor to Manitoba’s economy, and a strong manufacturing sector makes Manitoba a better place to live, work and invest,” said Ralph Eichler, Minister, Economic Development and Jobs. “We are proud of the achievements by Manitoba’s manufacturers and proud to recognize Manufacturing Week in Manitoba. We know manufacturing will play a key role in our province’s post-pandemic economic growth and recovery.”

Throughout the pandemic, the manufacturing industry has been recognized for its essential work; keeping doors open to ensure that critical and integrated supply chains, from food, pharmaceutical, energy, telecommunications and more, continue to operate without significant disruption.

As a relative share of total economic activity, Manitoba ranks second in both pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing, and fourth in food manufacturing.