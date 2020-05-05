Makers of zytec Germ Buster ramp up hand sanitizer production

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Hand sanitizer maker zytec Germ Buster says its manufacturing has been maximized with hopes to produce 150,000 units a day.

To accomplish this, the Brampton, Ont. company has added 23 employees were hired, along with increased pay and mandated workplace safety regulations including forming two rotational crews who do not interact with each other, regular disinfecting, wearing protective gear and maintaining social distance.

The zytec Germ Buster hand sanitizer gels contain 70% alcohol, while sprays contain 80% alcohol.

“We’ve worked with Health Canada for 16 years to develop quality products for Canadians, by Canadians,” said Raffi Nalbandian, owner of zytec Germ Buster, in a prepared statement. “Due to our local manufacturing process, we’ve been able to adapt and respond quickly to our healthcare system’s needs. With parts and components in short supply, we’ve leveraged resources we have access to and introduced a new foaming spray that meets Health Canada’s quality standards and consumers’ needs.”

In response to price confusion surrounding hand sanitizers, zytec Germ Buster has also made suggested retail prices publicly available online.

In addition, the company as donated more than 13,000 units of hand sanitizer.