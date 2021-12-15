Magna’s all-electric powertrain set to hit market in 2022

December 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

Magna’s all-electric connected powertrain, the EtelligentReach, is set to debut on a new vehicle in 2022. The complete system is comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes.

The EtelligentReach’s eDrive technology and vehicle development approach achieves a range increase of up to 145 km/90 miles or 30 per cent compared to production BEV vehicles in this segment.

“This is definitely a story where the sum is greater than the parts,” said Tom Rucker, President, Magna Powertrain. “The EtelligentReach reduces range anxiety and improves driving dynamics, providing automakers with a complete all-electric powertrain system with AWD that is exciting and efficient. We can create maximum efficiency by precisely orchestrating how every component works in concert to achieve the best possible performance.”

EtelligentReach utilizes a control unit that integrates various powertrain and chassis functions. This includes a vehicle dynamics controller with a disconnect system which reduces CO 2 emissions, and a longitudinal torque vectoring function that can improve the safety margin by up to 10 per cent by controlling each axle individually in all road conditions, and reduce steering effort during dynamic cornering.