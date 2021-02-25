Magna starts new Michigan plant

Magna has started a new manufacturing facility in St. Clair, Mich., that will build complex battery enclosures for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

The new facility, Magna Electric Vehicle Structures, is 345,000 square-feet and represents an over $70-million investment that is expected to bring more than 300 jobs to the city of St. Clair over the next five years.

The battery enclosure contributes to the structural and safety aspects of the vehicle’s frame and protects high-voltage batteries from damage and water. Magna develops these advanced assemblies in steel, aluminum and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites.

“Bringing this new battery enclosure technology to market is another example of Magna’s ability to deliver a full-system solution to automakers supporting their focus on a lower emissions future,” said John Farrell, President, Cosma International, Magna’s body and chassis group. “The move toward electrification allows us to rethink what is possible and demonstrate how we can leverage our core strengths to continue bringing customers innovative solutions that help them meet their goals, no matter how challenging.”

Production at the new plant is expected to begin in early 2022, and it will mark Magna’s 25th manufacturing facility in Michigan.

“This investment by Magna will create great jobs for our state’s talented workforce as we continue to implement our Michigan Back to Work plan to get Michiganders back on their feet,” said Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor. “This announcement reaffirms Michigan is transforming along with the automotive industry to ensure the next generation of mobility and electrification is designed, developed, tested, and built right here in our state.”