Magna donates custom-designed FreeForm Seats to Michigan Science Centre’s IMAX Theatre

October 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Magna has donated 239 FreeForm seats to the Michigan Science Center’s IMAX Dome Theatre.

The new seat installation is currently underway and will open to the public in early 2022.

Magna’s FreeForm seating technology allows the theatre seats to have visual cues like those used by astronauts, race car drivers and pilots.

The use of FreeForm results in seats that symbolize the grandeur of the Dome Theatre through their concave details. Magna’s bioscience team made sure the seats were crafted for movie-viewing for all ages, and with headrests that make looking up at the dome more comfortable.

Advertisement

“Our automaker partners trust Magna to give families a comfortable and convenient experience in their vehicles with innovative seating solutions,” said John Wyskiel, President, Magna Seating. “So naturally, we’re thrilled to bring our unique technology and product to the rebirth of a great Michigan institution like the Science Center’s Dome Theatre, and honored to give the next generation of scientists, engineers, inventors and mathematicians the best seat in the house.”

Magna’s collaboration with the Michigan Science Centre is rooted in a common goal to promote and inspire STEM and FIRST Robotics in the local communities the organizations serve.

“We are grateful to Magna for providing state-of-the-art seating for our IMAX Dome Theatre, which will allow our guests to relax in comfort while viewing inspirational and thought-provoking shows,” said Christian Greer, President and CEO, Michigan Science Centre. “A large-screen with 360-degree views provides an unforgettable experience for our guests and helps us to achieve our mission of putting you at the center of science. We would not be able to offer these immersive opportunities without the help of generous sponsors like Magna.”