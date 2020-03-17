Magna demonstrates its new e4 e-mobility drive systems

ARJEPLOG, Sweden — Magna International debuted its e4 technology demonstrator car during the company’s winter test-driving activities in northern Sweden in February.

The vehicle showcases the Aurora, Ont.-based manufacturer’s electrified drive systems in an electric vehicle format. It includes integrated PSM-type eDrive systems on the front and rear axle.

The unit on the front is equipped with a mechanical differential, while the unit on the rear has a twin-clutch torque vectoring system. Both eDrives, including the gearbox, electric motors, inverters, inverter software, and vehicle control strategy were developed by Magna.

Magna anticipates global growth in e-mobility will include mild and micro hybrids, high-voltage hybrids and electric vehicles.