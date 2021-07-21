Magna Blue Sky uses OpenDXM GlobalX to exchange data

July 21, 2021 Maryam Farag

Prostep, a PLM consulting and software company, is expanding its customer base in China with vehicle manufacturer Magna Blue Sky.

The joint venture between Magna and Beijing Electric Vehicle (BJEV), the electric car subsidiary of the Chinese carmaker BAIC, develops electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

Magna Blue Sky uses Prosteps’s OpenDXM GlobalX solution in combination with the PLM solution Teamcenter to exchange data with partners and suppliers securely.

Approximately two years ago, Magna and BJEV announced that they would be jointly developing and manufacturing high-quality electric vehicles for the Chinese market. The joint venture set up a greenfield development centre in Zhenjiang for this purpose. It operates under the name Magna Blue Sky NEV Technology (Zhenjiang). The Magna Steyr Group, which is headquartered in Graz, was responsible for implementing the new IT infrastructure.

Working in cooperation with the IT experts in Graz, Prostep implemented the data exchange platform in Zhenjiang, defined templates for integrating exchange partners and adapted the data exchange processes and authorizations to Magna Blue Sky’s specific requirements.

“This makes it easy to use and saves time when sending data since the export of data from Teamcenter runs completely in the background. Users don’t have to wait when larger assemblies are being exported,” said Udo Hering, Head of Product Management, Prostep. “They also have the option of making data from MS Outlook or Windows Explorer available for encrypted exchange with OpenDXM GlobalX.”