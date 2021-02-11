Loyalist partners with Siemens to offer Mechatronic certification

As COVID-19 continues to present challenges on a global scale in 2021, the Bay of Quinte region is focusing on growth and opportunities to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

As systems and machines progress into the digital age, workers need to understand the technological and mechanical components of today’s technology.

On Thursday, Loyalist College President and CEO Ann Marie Vaughan was excited to announce a new partnership with Siemens Canada to bring prospective students new experiential learning opportunities.

This partnership between Siemens Canada and Loyalist College will match skills development with industrial needs as the Bay of Quinte region industries continue to grow.

The Mechatronic Systems Certification microprogram combines technical, mechanical and computer software technology skills. Graduating students will be ready to enter the workforce into a wide variety of advanced manufacturing facilities with a competitive skill set.

Current and prospective students will have the opportunity to work towards level 1 and level 2 mechatronics certification. The new two-year program in mechatronics will allow students to be involved in the implantation, design and building of enhanced organizational efficiency to decrease time-to-market.

As of Fall 2021, Loyalist college students in the mechatronics program will be learning in the new mechatronics lab on campus and will be taught by Siemens Canada professionals who have been trained in Germany.

“It’s quite remarkable to imagine the level of growth and output that is possible with an extremely skilled workforce,” explained Vaughan. “We truly couldn’t be more excited to partner with Siemens Canada. They’re innovative engineering leaders.”

By partnering with Siemens Canada, Loyalist Colleges ensures the program has been developed in a way that aligns with current innovation needs, building a workforce in the Bay of Quinte that has the right mix of mechanical technology and computer skills.

“Moving faster to market and increasing productivity is more important than ever,” explained the SVP of Digital Industries at Siemens Canada Joris Myny. “Siemens is excited to partner with Loyalist College to bring provide this program and help the Bay of Quinte recover after COVID-19.”

Many industries benefit from mechatronics trained employees, and the partnership between Loyalist and Siemens will train students for the industry standard, and students graduating from this program will be well-rounded, employable and ready to make an impact on the workforce. Students will develop a foundation in mechatronic systems and have transferable skills as the certification will be recognized globally.

For local manufacturers, these mechatronics micro-credentials are the start of exceptional sector-specific support, including a dedicated training centre, industrial assistance and customizable training.

By Virginia Clinton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, THE INTELLIGENCER