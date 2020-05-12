L’Oréal Canada and Garnier to support frontline workers

MONTREAL — Following the launch of its COVID-19 Solidarity Plan on March 17, L’Oréal Canada shifted the production of its Montreal plant to include the manufacturing of hand sanitizing (hydroalcoholic) gel.

Nearly 160,000 bottles of disinfectants have been given to healthcare professionals in Canada and more than $200,000 in cash donations and products were offered to hospitals.

Garnier Canada is a contributor to the L’Oréal Group’s Worldwide Coronavirus Solidarity Plan. In conjunction with L’Oréal Canada, Garnier announced on May 8 it will be producing units of hand sanitizing gels at its plant.

The Garnier hand sanitizing gel, 65% alcohol, kills bacteria and germs. The formula has been tested under dermatological control, is fragrance-free and contains glycerin to help with the drying effect of alcohol, according to Garnier.

Each bottle of hand sanitizer will be 100% recyclable and made with 50% recycled materials.

Gel units produced locally will be donated to Canadian frontline healthcare professionals. Garnier Canada’s hand sanitizer gels was available for purchase in drugstores and mass retailers as of May 11.