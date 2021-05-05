Loop Energy partners with Aliant Battery

Loop Energy announced an agreement with Aliant Battery for the development of battery-electric solutions for commercial vehicles and stationary power applications.

Through this partnership, Aliant Battery will provide engineering service expertise to Loop’s customers, including hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric systems integration, and expand the Loop Energy customer ecosystem by leveraging its market position to identify prospective vehicle OEM and stationary power genset manufacturers looking to transition their product portfolios to the hydrogen electric technology.

“I am eager to develop hydrogen electric applications and systems in cooperation with Loop Energy, demonstrating how battery powered vehicles can benefit from hydrogen fuel cells to increase vehicle autonomy,” said Davide Pal Pozzo, Partner, Aliant Battery. “We have a long history of utilizing range extenders with internal combustion engines, and as hydrogen begins to play a key role in commercial vehicle electrification in the near future, we believe Loop Energy is the right partner with their advanced fuel cell solutions. Together, Aliant and Loop will be at the forefront of this technology adoption.”

“Our partnership with Aliant Battery is an integral part of our Total Customer Care program and overall channel-based go-to-market strategy,” said George Rubin, Chief Commercial Officer, Loop Energy. “Together with Loop Energy’s industry-leading eFlow technology, Aliant’s engineering, product design and integration will enable more OEMs to leverage eFlow’s total cost of ownership benefits into market leadership by having the best cost and performance in zero emission product offerings.”