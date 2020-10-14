PLANT

Loneliness taking toll on Canadian mental health in COVID era: study

Workers who identified it as a concern had the lowest mental health score.

October 14, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
COVID
loneliness
mental health index
Morneau Shepell
workers

TORONTO — A new report on the mental health of Canadian workers suggests loneliness is worse for many people than the fear of dying from COVID-19.

Morneau Shepell’s overall mental health index for September was down 10.2 points from its pre-2020 benchmark. The reading in August was down 11.2 points from the benchmark, while July was down 10.4 points.

While the financial impact of the pandemic and getting ill with COVID-19 were the most prevalent concerns, people who identified loneliness as a concern had the lowest mental health score at minus 25.8.

That was even lower than the score of minus 17.7 for those who cited a fear of dying from COVID-19 as a worry.

Morneau Shepell’s latest monthly report on its mental health index is based on online responses collected Aug. 21 to 30, before the recent surge of COVID cases.

The polling industry’s professional body says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
COVID-19 a negative on employee mental health: report
CCOHS provides tools to access and address mental health
Potential explosion in mental illness could last years after pandemic: study
CCOHS hosts live webinar addressing mental health

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*