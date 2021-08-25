London Hydro customers participate in electric vehicle charging pilot

August 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

In early 2020, London Hydro collaborated with Elocity, a Toronto-based company focused on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, to launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot.

The pilot provided participants with Elocity’s EVPlug and a London Hydro-developed mobile app to help them monitor and manage the electricity consumption of their vehicle.

The London project focused on innovation in the electric vehicle charging space around accessible information. Data privacy and security were ensured by integrating EVPlug with London Hydro’s Green Button Platform.

“Our EVPlug provides valuable information on the electricity demand of an electric vehicle,” said Sanjeev Singh, Founder and CEO, Elocity. “This pilot provided us with important insight into how our EVPlug can help electric vehicle owners and utilities manage charging habits.”

The mobile app used the real-time data captured by the EVPlug to provide participating customers with on/off control, estimated cost per charging session, expected mileage per charge for better planning, and reports on historical charging sessions.

“Our customers who participated in this pilot helped us demonstrate the value of real-time monitoring and controlling of EV charging for vehicle owners and the utility,” said Syed Mir, VP of Corporate Services and CIO, London Hydro. “Our work with Elocity is an example of how we’re always looking for opportunities to leverage and develop new technologies that better serve our customers.”