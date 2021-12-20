Plant.ca

Lion Electric receives order for 200 all electric buses from Langs Bus Lines

December 20, 2021   The Canadian Press

MONTREAL (CP) – Lion Electric Co. says it has received a conditional order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Langs Bus Lines operates over 600 school buses and minibuses in southern Ontario.

The order is conditional on a grant under the federal government’s zero-emission transit fund.

Deliveries are set to begin gradually in 2022 and run through 2026.

Lion Electric designs and manufactures all-electric commercial trucks and buses.

