Lion Electric receives conditional purchase order from Langs Bus Lines

December 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Lion Electric Company received a conditional purchase order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines, with deliveries to begin gradually in 2022, through 2026.

“It is very encouraging to see so much momentum in the market for zero-emission school buses throughout Canada, and Lion is proud have the opportunity to be part of this large deployment in Ontario in collaboration with a great partner like Langs Bus Lines. We look forward to future deployments of electric school buses in Ontario,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder, Lion Electric.

The purchase order is conditional upon the satisfactory grant of non-repayable contributions to Langs Bus Lines under Infrastructure Canada’s Zero-Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), for which Langs Bus Lines has filed a formal application. Under the ZETF program, the Government of Canada aims to invest $2.75 billion over five years to support public transit and school bus operators in the transition to electrification.

“Langs Bus Lines has been operating a LionC school bus since 2019, thanks to the Electric School Bus Pilot Program of the Ontario Climate Change Action Plan. As we clearly saw the benefits of all-electric vehicles, we are pleased to purchase 200 LionC electric school buses to transport thousands of students throughout Southern Ontario. With these new buses we will provide a safe, reliable, and innovative transportation solution to our students,” said Kevin Langs, Vice-President, Langs Buses.