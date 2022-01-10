Lion Electric acquires Illinois production facility

January 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Lion Electric Company announced that it has taken possession of its upcoming production facility in Joliet, Illinois.

The company will shortly begin the installation of critical equipment, and expects the first vehicles to come off the production line in the second half of 2022.

“2022 is set to be the biggest year yet for Lion, with major projects underway, and Lion continues to remain on schedule to begin production in the United States in 2022. Our production from the Joliet plant will support the national demand for zero-emission electric school buses, paratransit buses and trucks ranging from Class 5 to Class 8,” said Marc Bedard, Founder and CEO, Lion Electric.

The manufacturing facility will represent the largest production site for zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles in the U.S. upon its completion, with an expected annual production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles per year. The facility is expected to add up to 1,400 clean energy jobs in the region over the next four years.