Link cuts ribbon on facilities

April 25, 2022 by Monica Ferguson

Link Manufacturing Ltd., has officially opened two new facilities. A new 50,000-square-foot Plant 4 manufacturing and training facility at the company’s Sioux Center, Iowa, campus, and a new Suspension Controls Engineering Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“The new Sioux Center and Grand Rapids facilities reflect the growth and momentum Link has continued to enjoy leading up to and following its recent suspension controls product line acquisition,” said Jim Huls, President, Link Manufacturing. “Link’s strategic focus on suspension, suspension controls and specialty products helped drive our expansion initiatives, and these new spaces will enable us to comfortably manage the positive impact as we continue our 42-year evolution.”

Link’s Plant 4 in Sioux Center is now the manufacturing core for the company’s mechanical and electronic air management products. The new 15,000-square-foot Grand Rapids centre will help focus Link’s product engineering team engaged in developing and expanding Link’s suspension control technologies.

New capabilities include temperature and humidity cycle testing, submersion testing, tension elongation and compression testing, pressure, leak and lifecycle testing and optical comparison testing. The company will also perform warranty testing for all valve and suspension control products at the facility.