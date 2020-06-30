Lind Equipment testing COVID-killing UV light for COVID fight

MARKHAM, Ont. — The Canadian government has awarded Lind Equipment a contract test its virus-killing Lind Apollo UV-C LED light under the Innovative Solutions Canada program.

The manufacturer of portable light equipment in Markham, Ont. has refocused its efforts on germicidal UV-C LED lighting in the fight against COVID-19.

The federal program has been looking for Made-In-Canada solutions and chose the Apollo UV-C light from 550 proposals from across the country.

The light will be tested within Global Affairs Canada HQ in Ottawa for 12 weeks. Following a successful test period, the light will be used as a sanitizing solution to decontaminate work areas, vehicles and re-usable personal protective equipment.

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of this project,” said Brian Astl, president of Lind Equipment “I’m also very proud of the entire Lind Equipment team coming together to quickly design and develop the Apollo Light to help fight this pandemic.”