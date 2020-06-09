Life sciences companies collaborate on medical-grade biotech mask

MONTREAL — Arylide Life Sciences Inc. and Axcelon Biopolymers Corp. have secured a research grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to develop an advanced protective bio-mask based on a patented bacterial nanocellulose technology.

They’re working with the Office of Applied Research and Innovation (OARI) at the Collège La Cité, in Ottawa

The objective of the NSERC COVID-19 program is to deploy a unique bacterial nanocellulose material embedded in an activated carbon matrix, coated with antimicrobial nanoparticles to develop a reusable advanced protective facial mask for healthcare professionals.

The project will be conducted by a multi-disciplinary team of researchers, part of the OARI led by Dr. Nathalie Méthot of Collège La Cité who bring expertise in microbiology (level II biosafety laboratories) in the Technology Access Center in Bio-Innovation (TAC-B) along with the 3D printing in the Center of Expertise in Smart Prototyping (CEPI).