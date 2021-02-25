Librestream secures investments with Honeywell and Evergy Ventures

Honeywell and Evergy Ventures invest in Librestream to enable the groups to work together on advancing transformation initiatives across industries.

“While Industry 4.0 initiatives traditionally focused on digitizing factories and facilities, the business impact of remote workforce digitization is drawing increased attention at the executive level,” said John Bishop, President and CEO, Librestream. “Honeywell and Evergy Ventures recognize both the vital importance of workforce transformation as a fundamental part of their strategy and our expertise in remote expert assistance. We will draw from their experience and leadership positions to inform and accelerate our growth strategies.”

Honeywell’s investment expands on its existing partnership with Librestream, while Evergy Ventures begins a new relationship, to accelerate digital transformation within the energy sector.

“The energy sector is undergoing profound transformations enabled by new emerging technologies. We invest in companies that make this transformation more accessible, efficient, and valuable for our utility and customers,” said Dennis Odell, Vice-President, Evergy Ventures. “Our strongest partnerships come from growth equity investments in revenue-generating businesses that are primed for expansion, and Librestream squarely hits those marks. This strategic partnership gives us a direct line of sight into the market and into a solution that is hugely transformative, drives operations and maintenance efficiencies, increases safety, and can be deployed at scale.”