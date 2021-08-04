LBB Specialties acquires Centerchem

August 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

LBB Specialties LLC has acquired Centerchem, Inc., a chemical and ingredients distributor based in Norwalk, CT.

“We are excited by the addition of Centerchem to the LBB Specialties family. Centerchem’s highly technical approach and intense market focus has built a strong reputation in the Personal Care and Food & Nutrition markets,” said Darren J. Birkelbach, CEO, LBB Specialties. “We look forward to providing resources and support to expand on Centerchem’s long-term principal and customer relationships as we continue to strengthen our LBB Specialties platform. This represents another strategic addition to our portfolio and signifies our deep commitment to being a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution market.”

LBB Specialties, through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical, Charkit Chemical Company, Custom Chemical Services, Custom Ingredients, Inc., and Dien LLC, provides specialty chemicals and ingredients to a wide range of customers and sources from a diverse base of chemical and ingredient producers globally.

“Centerchem’s long and successful history drawing on basic science to deliver novel active ingredients to the personal care industry and specialty enzymes and other products to the confectionary and beverage space offers excellent complementarity with the existing product mix of the LBB Specialties subsidiary companies,” said Jon Packer, President, Centerchem, Inc. “We are excited with the prospect of building upon our experience and expertise through the support of this partnership.”