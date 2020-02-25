Lauak Canada establishing aerospace centre in Mirabel, Que.

MIRABEL, Que. — Lauak Canada, a subsidiary of French business Lauak, plans to transform its Mirabel, Que. factory into an advanced technology aeronautics centre equipped with a research office responsible for developing new products and processes, creating several dozen jobs.

The firm specializes in manufacturing tubes to transport fuel, water, air and liquids feeding various airplane systems.

“Our establishment in Canada represents a major step in our group’s development. Quebec is an ideal anchor point to conquer new markets and develop our activity in North America,” said Mikel Charritton, co-manager of Lauak Group, in a prepared statement.

To complete its project, Lauak Canada plans to expand its factory and acquire Industry 4.0 digital equipment.

Also, the federal government is providing $3 million in financial support.

More than 20 jobs have already been created since the Mirabel factory was acquired in September 2018.