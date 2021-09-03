Latium Technologies and Eddy Solutions to enable leak protection to Aon clients

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

Eddy Solutions announced a partnership with Latium Technologies to provide IoT enabled data driven solutions to Aon’s clients.

The partnership includes Eddy’s leak mitigation technology to construction projects of all types, including commercial and high-rise buildings, where water damage risk poses a considerable problem for contractors, builders, building owners and their insurance carriers.

“Over and over again, water disrupts projects and destroys property. In construction, water damage is the most prevailing and expensive risk, delaying projects significantly and potentially costing millions of dollars,” said Mark Bryant, CEO, Latium. “Our work with Eddy enables JSI clients with the ultimate water protection: a system that not only identifies and tracks water issues in real-time but includes sensors and shutoffs that stop water at the source.”

Eddy’s system applies an IoT approach to track the presence of water using smart sensors and shutoffs, integrated into the JSI platform, equipping contractors and owners with water usage information and the immediate notification of the detection of issues.

“Latium’s JSI platform is the first of its type, equipping users with more risk control and smart real-time insights than ever seen in the industry,” said Travis Allan, CEO & President, Eddy Solutions. “Latium’s innovation combined with Aon’s commitment to client protection is extremely exciting, and we are thrilled to offer our comprehensive leak protection system to effectively target water risk.”