Land Rover announces service award finalists

Land Rover announced the finalists for each category for the second-annual ‘Defender Service Awards’ presented by Chase, where U.S. non-profits and Canadian registered charities are recognized for making a positive impact in their local communities.

The five categories include: animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmental and conservation, community services, and search and rescue. Presenting sponsor, Chase Bank, will be donating US$5,000 to each of the five finalists.

Winners of this year’s Defender Service Awards will be announced at Destination Defender, presented by Chase. Taking place November 12 and 13, at Oz Farm in Saugerties, New York, the event will include, live music, adventure activities, guest camping and glamping sites, learning seminars, heritage display, and an evening celebration announcing this year’s Defender Service Awards winners.

“Our sincere gratitude goes out to the over 800 charitable organizations who submitted entries for this year’s Defender Service Awards,” said Joe Eberhardt, president and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “The twenty-five finalists captured a special spirit of service which is part of the fabric of our brand. We look forward to sharing the finalists’ entries with the public and wish them luck.”

To view the videos of the 25 category finalists, visit Defender Service Awards | Land Rover Canada.